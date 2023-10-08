Newberry Opera House to get $1M makeover

The Opera House, built in 1881, hasn't undergone significant restoration work since 1998.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — August 10 marks the commencement of the 25th anniversary of the historic Newberry Opera House.

To celebrate this milestone, the venue is not only looking back on its rich history, but also embracing the future with a $1.5 million renovation project.

For a quarter-century, the Newberry Opera House has been a stage where stories unfold, melodies resonate, and memories are etched into the hearts of performers and audiences alike.

Anne Pinckney Smith, the Executive Director of the Newberry Opera House, reflected on the illustrious performers who have stood on the stage: "We've had Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, Aaron Tippin, Lee Greenwood, and so many more. Each artist brought their unique magic to this cherished venue."

Smith said they are preserving the Opera House's antique charm while modernizing its facilities.

“We are not really replacing anything. The one great thing about the theater is it was built correctly the first time,” said Smith.

The project includes revamped seating, fresh paint, new lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system to captivate audiences. She added they are also working to increase accessibility.

"We're updating the boiler and our elevators, fire alarm systems, and more,” said Smith.

The venue's ability to attract big names in the entertainment industry has boosted the local economy, generating nearly 700 jobs and a $49 million economic impact.

“This is a little engine that could. It's going to make it and do great things,” said Smith.”

Meri Ellen Ringer, owner of The Gallery in Newberry, attests to the Opera House's positive influence on local businesses.

"When there's a show in town, it's obviously much busier. Even people from other countries—Australia, Germany, and more—come to experience the performances,” said Ringer.

As the renovation progresses, the anticipation for another year of enchanting performances grows.

It's just going to be a good year,” said Smith.