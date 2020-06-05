NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry parks are back open with modifications, according to the city.

Parks will be re-opening, per the White House Task Force’s Opening Up America Again Plan – Phase One guidelines which limits more than 10 people, with appropriate distancing.

The following parks have reopened, according to the City. Staff asks that groups of no more than 10 gather.

Nosegay Park

Wells Park

Wells Japanese Garden

Margaret Hunter Park

Mollohon Park

Marion Davis Park

Oakland Park and tennis center

While there may be more than 10 people in a park, they should maintain the proper social distance from one another.

“The city is excited about the opportunity to re-open parks, anticipating park visitors will maintain appropriate distancing within each social setting,” said Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer. “A social setting will consist of not more than 10 people gathered in a particular location within a park, maintaining appropriate distancing.”

The following parks are also open. Staff are asking that people maintain social distance and refrain from having more than two people at a basketball goal.

Wise Street Park

Kendall Park

Ulysses S. Gallman Park

Willowbrook Park

Julian E. Grant Park

While there may be more than 10 people in a park, Police Chief Roy McClurkin said there should be no need for park visitors to count the number of people in each park, but instead maintain an appropriate safe distance from one another.

“Visitors not practicing appropriate distancing and groups larger than 10 may be asked to disperse,” he said.

Bathrooms and playgrounds at these parks will remain closed will remain closed under the Governor’s 2020-17 Executive Order. Playgrounds will be sanitized prior to re-opening of the equipment, according to the city.

Rules can be found posted at each city park. For questions or more information, please contact the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 803-321-1015.