Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds

The sheriff said they have ticketed a truck believed to be responsible for the spills, but it might not be over yet.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts."

And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's becoming annoyingly more common.

"Initially, I thought it was an accidental spill; it's been going on for two months now," said resident Ron McHugh.

He said these blood spills have been ongoing for too long and have become a concern for him.

"There was blood and guts all over the road, and it's happened multiple times since, and like anyone who sees this it's disgusting," he added.

News19 went to Newberry County on Friday and found one of those spills. Then we spoke to law enforcement.

"It's really gotten bad in the last four to six weeks," Sheriff Lee Foster said. "It's picked up a little bit more each week."

Foster said he thinks there may have been a change in the company that transports the material. He added that they have since been able to track down the vehicle that spilled the waste and issued multiple tickets.

"That truck has been taken out of service because it's not in appropriate condition to carry that type of product," the sheriff said. "I don't consider it to be harmful to humans, but it makes a mess and is a traffic hazard; so, it's greasy, messy and it really is a big deal."

Still, the sheriff said he's "not optimistic" that the situation is over.