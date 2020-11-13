Newberry traffic stop leads to drugs, guns, drone and phones

An investigation by the sheriff's department found the items were destined for South Carolina prisons.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning traffic stop in Newberry netted drugs and contraband items intended for area prisons, according to the Newberry Sheriff's Department.

A Newberry County Sheriff’s Deputy working a traffic assignment on I-26 observed a car driving east at 105 mph around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle and pull the car over. As the deputy approached the car, he saw a gun was being concealed in the dash pocket by one of the four occupants.

The deputy also noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, a 2005 Ford Focus.

When backup arrived, the four subjects were asked to step out of the car and the deputy noticed one of the four had a gun in the waistband of their pants.

Deputies found several packages in the back seat covered with camouflage tape, which is consistent with a contraband smuggling operation. Inside, officers found a large quantity of cell phones, tobacco in various states, knives, marijuana, and narcotics. In addition to the drugs and contraband, a drone with spare batteries was in the vehicle, equipped with a rope and D ring, all indicators of a prison smuggling operation.

The following items found inside the vehicle as the investigation continued:

2 ounces of methamphetamine

1 pound, 23 ounces of marijuana

10 Suboxone film

3 pistols

10 cell phones

$658.00 in currency

1 drone, 7 batteries

2 Google Chromecasts for TV

Several phone chargers

Several lighters

Loose tobacco

An investigation determined that the items were destined for a SC Department of Corrections prison.

The drone was equipped to deliver the contraband items into the secured part of a prison complex.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate, along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the SC Department of Corrections, and ATF.

Sheriff Foster said he is happy to be able to help stop illegal and dangerous items into the prison system. However, investigators are very concerned about the pistols involved.

Kristin Nicole Jackson, 24, of Pickens, Marquis Malcom Massey, 20, of Greenville, Krystian McKenzie Cohen, 20, of Roebuck, and Travell Lewis Peterson, 22, of Spartanburg have been arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

All four are also charged with attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy.

Jackson was also charged with Speeding 105/70 mph zone.

Further charges are being determined.