COLUMBIA, S.C. — For nearly two decades Colavito McKie has been a positive force in the classroom.

“His class is very interesting,” said Kennel Santos. “He teaches a lot of good stuff.”

Mr. McKie is a 5th grade teacher at Pine Grove Elementary School in Columbia. His classroom is full of boys, because the Richland One school recently implemented a single gender academy.

“The learning dynamic in there is amazing,” said McKie. “The kids are really focused on learning and have limited distractions.”

Kennel Santos is one of Mr. McKie’s students. He says he enjoys this new way of learning, because he knows Mr. McKie is invested in his future.

“He keeps us straight,” said Santos. “He’s helping us to become men and to get into college. He pushes us to do our best.”

That sentiment is felt by the entire student body. Students, teachers, staff members and even parents were on hand to surprise Mr. McKie as the News 19 Teacher of the Week.

“My students aren’t just my students, they’re my kids,” said McKie. Whatever we’re doing in the classroom, it has to translate outside of the classroom as well.”

This is the second time Mr. McKie has been honored for his hard work in the classroom.

“You have to build relationships with the kids,” said McKie. “At the end of the day, my boys know they can pick up the phone and call me. They know that I’m going to be there.”

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.