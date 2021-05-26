Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre reopens May 27th

The Nickelodeon Theatre is reopening for in-person screenings after being closed for 15 months.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Nickelodeon Theatre has been shut down for 15 months due to COVID-19. This Thursday, 'Dream Horse' and 'A Quiet Place Two' will mark the theatre's return.

"We get research every week, and it looks like about 68 percent of people are ready to come back to a theatre," said Columbia Film Society's executive director Anita Floyd.

The executive director for the CFS says the pandemic dramatically impacted the theatre because moviegoers weren't purchasing tickets and snacks but instead streaming newly released movies from their couches.

"We tried for about a month during the holidays, and it was okay," explained Floyd. "However, people weren't ready to come back, we were hitting another spike in COVID, and we can't sustain it unless people are showing up."

The Nick will be open for four days a week and will be at 50 percent capacity. Businesses on Main Street say they are anxious for the foot traffic the historic theatre could bring back.

"It's perfect that they are right next door to us," said Mast General Store's general manager Jeremy Becraft. "Before the pandemic, we got a little business from people coming to our store before they went to the movies."

The Great Return 🎉. The Nick officially reopens Thursday, May 27th! Visit https://t.co/qgN8iZA5In for showtimes and tickets. #nicktheatre pic.twitter.com/2ET5JPPgN3 — Nickelodeon Theatre (@NickTheatre) May 24, 2021

Mast General Store is celebrating 10 years of business. The store's general manager says the theatre's return is one factor in bringing the energy back to Main Street.

"When the pandemic hit, and everything shut down, it felt like Main Street 2005," said Becraft. "We are starting to see that we are getting that energy that we had pre-pandemic. With things returning to normal, I think this summer and beyond, you'll see a lot of great things on Main Street."