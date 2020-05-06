COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National WIC Association has partnered with Nickelodeon's Noggin learning platform to offer a free 90-day subscription to WIC families during COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the SOuth Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the partenrship is meant to promote learning and healthy development during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Noggin, a learning program, is now free to WIC families for 90 days, as part of Nickelodeon's #KidsTogether program. To start the 90-day subscription, families can sign up here.

According to DHEC, families will not be asked to enter credit card information. You can learn more about the #KidsTogether initiative here.