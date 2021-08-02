9 people shot outside business on Two Notch Road in Columbia

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say nine people were shot outside a business on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

Officers say they got a call of multiple people injured at 6908 Two Notch Road, which is outside a business in a strip mall. It's also just up the road from the Columbia Place Mall.

Deputies say when they got there they found several victims who'd been hit by gunfire. Those people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies also got reports that some people had gone to the hospital on their own.

Investigators determined a total of nine people were wounded.

Deputies have not yet said what they think led up to the shooting. They also did not give any information on any possible suspects or motive.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.