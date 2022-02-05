Tuesday is Midlands Gives Day

Gifts of $10 or more will invest for impact in the community by supporting local nonprofit organizations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ever wanted to give a donation to a community organization but worry your gift is too small to make an impact? If so, Midlands Gives Day on Tuesday is your opportunity give and have that impact multiplied.

So, what is Midlands Gives and why do gifts go further on Midlands Gives Day?

Midlands Gives is 18-hour giving challenge hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation that place virtually on Tuesday, May 3 from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Midlands Gives platform, www.MidlandsGives.org, which can be accessed on a mobile device or desktop, makes giving fun and easy. It features a leaderboard, prize tracker and searchable profiles of all participating nonprofits.

Donors can search to find their favorite causes or discover new nonprofits by browsing categories such as Black-led and Black-benefiting, animals, youth development, veterans and more. Donors can add multiple organizations to an online “shopping cart” with donation sizes of their choice.

The best part? Your gift goes further on Midlands Gives Day. That's because contributions of $10 are amplified by various financial incentives, matching gifts and prizes for nonprofits.

To learn more about Midlands Gives, click HERE.

To view the full list of participating nonprofits and their missions, visit www.MidlandsGives.org/Nonprofits.