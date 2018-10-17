Columbia, SC (WLTX) - College is already a balancing act when it comes to studying, work and social life — adding a baby to the mix may throw things even more off kilter.

One Columbia College student felt that shift Wednesday when she couldn't find childcare during one of her classes, according to a Facebook post by Columbia College.

Missing that class wasn't an option, since she was giving a presentation, so she decided to get in contact with her professor. That professor, Dr. Stefanski, had a simple solution — bring the baby to class!

Stefanski even offered to hold the baby throughout the whole class, letting the student focus on her work, and the baby didn't seem to mind one bit.

The post was filled with comments calling the professor "amazing," and expressing pride for the school. Even Columbia College got in on the praise, "We may be a little bias, but Columbia College is truly a special place with the best professors," the college wrote in the post.

