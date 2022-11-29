Instead of an extra $19 a month, Dominion Energy customers may be paying $8 more instead

During a Public Service Commission hearing on Tuesday, several possible solutions were presented for a rate increase.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina may not see as big an increase in their bills as originally thought.

Come January, Dominion Energy customers could be paying more for the power at their homes, though perhaps not as much as it first seemed.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the company said it’s proposing a lower rate hike than the one they asked for a few months ago. At the Public Service Commission hearing, the power company said it reached a settlement with several groups, including one representing ratepayers seeking a smaller increase in customers' bills.

The company now says an average customer would pay about $8 more a month rather than the $19 the company had originally been seeking.

Officials with Dominion Energy say the company needs to make up for added cost of fuels and adjusts for inflation.

“That the company’s forecasted costs are reasonable and the company’s dispatch forecast is reasonable. The company further agreed to the feasibility cost and benefit to electric customers," a Dominion Energy representative said.

Despite the smaller proposed increase, some customers remain concerned about another price increase impacting their wallets.

“Crazy, the whole thing is just crazy. Instead of going up, they should be giving customers some kind of break," customer Anthony King said. "They should see that it’s going up. And it’s hurting customers."

Some other ratepayers on fixed incomes, like Saundra Diamond, say they were anticipating a raise in the new year.

“Well, with the income that we were getting and increase on at the beginning of the year, my opinion is they’re trying to take our increase on our income before we even get it,” Diamond said.

An energy expert at the hearing presented a possible compromise when rate increases are necessary.

Ronald Binz, an energy consultant, says an option could be to split the cost between the company and the customers.

“This mechanism, similar to what has been adopted in a handful of states, exposes the utility, not simply its ratepayers,” Binz said.

The Public Service Commission didn’t approve the newly revised plan. Instead, it announced a new filing deadline of December 15 to give everyone involved the chance to file paperwork on how they think the commission should rule.