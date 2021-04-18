No dice: Judge rejects challenge against NC casino plans

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected a legal challenge Friday by the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

A federal judge says the tribe that runs both of North Carolina's casinos is out of luck in its legal challenge against a competitor vying to build a third gambling facility in the state.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected a legal challenge Friday by the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians over a planned casino near the state’s southern line.

The new casino is being built by the Catawba Indian Nation of South Carolina and will offer Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.