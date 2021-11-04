No hike on unemployment taxes in South Carolina next year

South Carolina used hundreds of millions of federal coronavirus aid dollars to replenish its unemployment trust fund.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Businesses in South Carolina won't see a hike in their unemployment insurance taxes next year.

State officials announced Thursday that those tax rates for employers will either drop or stay the same in 2022.

South Carolina used hundreds of millions of federal coronavirus aid dollars to replenish its unemployment trust fund after the pandemic recession put a strain on the program.

Gov. Henry McMaster says that the state has avoided taking out loans to keep the fund afloat, a move that will save businesses money. The fund has a current balance of about $1.19 billion.