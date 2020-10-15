No improvements have been made to unsafe apartments, community leaders say

A community group is hoping to see problems fixed at a Columbia apartment complex with previous reports of mold and unlivable conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A community group is hoping to see problems fixed at a Columbia apartment complex with previous reports of mold and unlivable conditions. It's part of their mission to help improve affordable housing.

"In the Columbia area there are five families for every one affordable housing unit, and that’s sad," Dr. Sonya Lewis, Chief Information Officer for the One Common Cause Community Control Initiative said.

She said South Carolina has the highest eviction rate in the nation at 9% and the lack of affordable and safe housing in Columbia is unacceptable.

The Hillandale Apartments in Columbia have over 30 residents that receive subsidized housing through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Section 8 vouchers through the Columbia Housing Authority.

One Common Cause Community Control Initiative discussing the affordable housing crisis in Columbia and calling for state, county and city leaders to make change. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/uvg5NMkbqL — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) October 13, 2020

"We went out to Hillandale and found the substandard living conditions," Lewis said. "We saw apartments with black mold, severe water damage, missing fire alarms, no fire extinguishers, holes in the wall, cracks in the floor, vermin were rampant through the apartment."

One Common Cause contacted HUD about these violations. HUD allegedly told them that Hillandale was given until September 12th to fix the issues after failing their latest inspection in March. To pass an inspection, a building must be given a rating of at least 60. Hillandale was given a 27.

"Although we were promised that in late August they would begin working on those apartments, we found little to no work had been done," said Lewis. She added that Hillandale is in a non-compliant state with HUD, which means the department is getting ready to take disciplinary action.

Willie Williams, Asset Manager for Hillandale, was hired after the apartment failed its March inspection to help bring it up to standard. He says they have made improvements.

"There were 43 items that had to be completed and those items were complete," Williams said.

He also adds that the owners don’t want to put any more money into the property.

"HUD and the present owners are in negotiations now to determine whether HUD is going to take the property and give them the deed in lieu of foreclosure," said Williams.

HUD has not yet announced what will happen with Hillandale.