WINNSBORO, S.C. — Officials say no one was injured in a Fairfield County house fire Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Forest Hills Drive in Winnsboro around 7:08 p.m. Monday. Officials say crews were able to make entry and bring quickly bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, according to officials with Fairfield County Fire Services.

Fairfield County Fire services