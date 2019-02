COLUMBIA, S.C. — No injuries are reported after a trooper-involved accident briefly backed up traffic on Forest Drive Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a S.C. Highway Patrol vehicle and a private citizen's vehicle collided on Forest Drive at I-77 around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Both the on-duty trooper and the other person involved were check and released by EMS at the scene.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating accident.