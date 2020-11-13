You can't go, but you can still get a 'Taste of the Masters'

With no spectators on the golf course this year, means no concessions. But don't worry, you can still make your own Pimento Cheese Sandwich.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is finally here, but without spectators. Before the pandemic, people from all over the world would travel to the garden city to watch the game, see the golf course, buy merchandise and taste the beloved pimento cheese sandwich.

There is quite a bit of history and controversy behind the sandwich. According to Ted's Famous Augusta Pimento, Ted Godfrey created and supplied the pimento cheese recipe back in 1998. The pimento cheese you taste now is Augusta National's recipe. People consider it to be the staple of the Masters.

With no spectators on the golf course this year, there are no concessions. But don't worry, you can still make your own. Augusta National is giving online access to signature concession items, including one pound of pimento cheese.

The Taste of the Masters kit, which costs $150 and serves 8-10 people, includes:

One pound of pimiento cheese;

One pound of egg salad;

One and a half pounds of pork barbeque;

8 bags of chips;

6 chocolate chip cookies;

6 bags of pecan caramel popcorn;

25 Masters cups; and

Logo checkerboard serving paper.

I'm not a big fan of Pimento Cheese so I got an Egg Salad at "The Masters"...and it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/QGHO5cwNBz — JR Berry WLTX 🇺🇸 (@JRBerryWLTX) April 6, 2016