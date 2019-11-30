COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a report that shots were fired at Columbiana Centre Mall in Harbison turned out to be harmless and that no one is in danger.

People began posting on social media late Saturday afternoon that they believed there was gunfire at the mall. However, police say they checked it out, and the sound was caused by balloons popping.

The sound startled several shoppers, police acknowledge.

Again, the report is unfounded, and there is no search for any suspects at the mall. However, police say shoppers did the right thing by calling 9-1-1.