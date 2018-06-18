Deputies are looking for a suspected car thief that prefers new cars.

According to Ken Bell from the Sumter Sheriff Department, the thief is stealing cars from new car dealerships, then driving to another area and leaving the stolen car at the new dealership and stealing another car from that dealership.

The thief, according to law enforcement, is doing this at Midlands and Lowcountry new car dealerships.

In the latest incident the thief stole a vehicle from a Sumter dealership and drove it to Beaufort, where he left that vehicle and drove off with another new car.

His ruse is he gets the salesperson talking and when they ask for his driver's license, he changes the subject and gets the keys and simply drives away.

If you think you have seen this man you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

