USC football is back Saturday, but the tradition of tailgating will be missing this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock fans can expect significant changes this football season. More than 60,000 fans will have to watch the games away from Williams-Brice Stadium due to the University of South Carolina's coronavirus safety guidelines. One of those changes is outside of the stadium.

"Not having the 80,000 plus fans is going to hurt all of the businesses around here," said Seawell's General Manager, Corey Seawell. "The demand is not going to be there around this time of year."

Businesses near USC's football stadium thrive on college game days. With USC asking fans to take one for the team and stay home, some business owners question whether to open their lots to patrons.

"We feel that we can fit as many people in the lots as possible that we feel comfortable," said Seawell. "However, we do realize there is a pandemic going on, so we are going to be responsible."

Before the pandemic, Corey Seawell says Seawell's parking lot would reach up to 80 percent of capacity on games days. Now, that number has dropped to about 25 percent, he says.

"We are not going to be packing out our parking lots, but we are going to try to fit as many people as we can," Seawell explained, "because we're a business, and business needs income."

The coronavirus has forced sports teams and business owners to rethink the way they operate.

"If everyone does what they are supposed to do, as far as social distancing, then maybe we will try to fit more people on the lot if we can," Seawell said.

Parking at Seawell's will be first come, first served. You're encouraged to social distance and are required to wear a face mask if you come in the building.