Nominations open for Columbia Dream Keeper Scholarship awards

The Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards program recognizes exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Credit: zimmytws - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is accepting nominations for the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards.

Nominees must exemplify the ideals of social responsibility, political empowerment, diversity, racial harmony, nonviolence, and unselfish service in support of his or her community and fellow citizens.

The nominee must be age 18 or younger and enrolled in an elementary, middle or high school with a minimum 2.0 grade point average.

Nomination forms are available online for download or at the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201.

Credit: City of Columbia
The City of Columbia is accepting nominations for the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awar

Applications must be returned by Friday, December 3: 

  • By mail to the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Attn: Kevin Crawford II, 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

  • Submit completed application as a PDF file to parksinfo@columbiasc.gov

For more information, contact Kevin B. Crawford II at 803-545-0041 or Kevin.Crawford@columbiasc.gov or visit www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation.

