Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Tired of driving to Charlotte to make a non-stop flight to London, England? Beginning in April 2019, British Airways will be offering non-stop service from Charleston International Airport to London Heathrow twice a week.

The service marks the first direct trans-Atlantic flight from the state of South Carolina.

What you need to know:

+ British Airways flights will be Thursdays and Sundays

+ outbound flights (BA220) depart Charleston at 10:50 p.m. and arrive in London the next morning at 11:50 a.m.

+ returning flights (BA221) leave London Heathrow at 5:20 p.m. and arrive in Charleston at 9:20 p.m. the same day.

+ there will be three levels of service: 154 economy seats, 25 World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and 35 Club World (business class) seats

+ the price of the flights have not yet been determined

+ tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 for flights operating from April 4 to Oct. 24, 2019.

British Airways will be using North Charleston-built Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 for the new service. The South Carolina Department of Commerce has committed approximately $1.3 million for the air service's first season to assist with the costs of the project.

British Air customers can enjoy benefits such as free baggage allowance, seat allocation and complimentary meals and bar service on longhaul flights with on-demand movies on personal TV screens.

