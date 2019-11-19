COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nonnah's, a longtime restaurant in The Vista, is closing its doors for good after more than 20 years in business.

Nonnah's was founded in 1996 and has remained family owned over the years.. They were a popular spot for desserts downtown and were voted "Best of Columbia" 19 years in a row.

The restaurant lived on Gervais Street for 23 years, inhabiting two addresses in The Vista during their time in business. They spent almost 18 years at 930 Gervais St. before moving across the street to their current location at 923 Gervais St.

They offered different food, drinks and desserts. Their walls were covered in art, and they often held local events- everything from parties to live music.

Their closing announcement came in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post reads:

"It is difficult to say goodbye because it has been an amazing 23 years, but it is time.

We are so grateful for our loyal and supportive customers. Thank you for letting us be a part of your first dates, engagements, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, birthdays, graduations baby showers and more. We are so honored that we could be a part of your stories.

It has been an incredible journey. We have so many great memories, have had so many amazing employees and met so many good people. We are forever grateful to all of the incredibly talented local artists who have made our space so beautiful.

We remain humbled that after 23 years you continued to vote for us as “Your Best”. We have watched the Vista grow and change and are so proud to have been a part of it. It’s now time for us to enjoy this incredible city.

If you reserved space for a private party, we will be contacting you shortly with alternate arrangements.

We will miss you. ❤️"