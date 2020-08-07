Nonnah's returns to the Midlands in Downtown Lexington

A favorite dessert spot closed their doors after more than two decades of being in business. Now they're returning to Main Street in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A former favorite dessert spot in the Midlands has made its return to the area in Downtown Lexington.

Nonnah's was a dessert spot in the Vista for more than two decades. Late last year, Nonnah's announced they would be closing.

Shannon Syrbe and her mother Maggie Groff owned Nonnah's when it was in Downtown Columbia.

"We were there for 24 years and we had a great run. It just was time to move on and do something else," said Syrbe.

Matt O'Hara is the general manager of The Haven Coffee House on Main Street in Lexington. It's been in the community for the last three years.

He said he was sad when he found out Nonnah's was closing.

"My wife and I came here a little over 20 years ago. In the times that we have dined in Columbia, Nonnah's was a pretty regular spot for us," explained O'Hara. "On a personal level, we were very sad to hear that Nonnah's was closing up shop."

O'Hara wanted to see if there was a way they could bring Nonnah's to Lexington so he got in contact with Syrbe and Groff.

"Our group purchased The Haven Coffee House coming up on a year ago with the intention of adding a dessert bar to the coffee shop operations," said O'Hara.

O'Hara says they've had people come to his restaurant, O'Hara's Public House, to eat dinner and then they would leave and head to Columbia for dessert. He wanted to bring a dessert bar to Lexington so people wouldn't have to leave town to get something like that.

When the coronavirus pandemic started and indoor dining was not allowed, it gave the coffee spot time to get plans together to expand to the dessert bar.

On July 1, the Haven Coffee House and Nonnah's officially combined.

O'Hara works with Syrbe and Groff as consultants for the business.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, it has impacted the amount of people coming to dine-in but the community is happy Nonnah's has returned.

"The excitement has been very high but one thing that we saw this past week... in the first couple of nights we saw an excess of 200 pieces of cake leave in to-go containers," said O'Hara. "It was a real indicator of the excitement that was out there and yet the apprehension to physically come and sit in a space."

The business has taken several precautions since the pandemic started such as employees wearing masks, spacing out customers and wiping down and cleaning tables.

While the pandemic has been a difficult time for people losing jobs, the reopening of Nonnah's has added 20 jobs.

"Matt's hired a whole team to run the restaurant at night. He's hired an incredibly talented baking and pastry chain," explained Syrbe. "Really easy to work with. I think it's incredible he was able to do this during the pandemic."

The former owner says she's happy to see the community's response for the business returning to the Midlands.

"Really pleased with the reaction and happy that Matt's doing this and happy for Lexington and I'm happy that the Nonnah's name can carry on with him," said Syrbe.

They hope to soon add more dessert options and a to-go lunch option as well.