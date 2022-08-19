Affordable, accessible transportation: Nonprofit provides free bikes to lower income residents

Cola Town Bike Collective provides free bicycles and repairs to the community. Now, it's fundraising to purchase a property.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cola Town Bike Collective provides free bicycles to people without access to reliable, affordable transportation. The non-profit is now trying to raise money to purchase a building so it can continue serving Columbia residents.

Damien Brown is the newest owner of a bicycle from the bike collective.

"I just got a new bike and it’s fabulous," he said. "It’s gonna help me to get around, get to work, do what I need to do, plus get some exercise at the same time."

Cola Town Bike Collective Executive Director Scott Nuelken says reliable transportation is crucial. That’s why he started the nonprofit.

"Transportation is the most important thing no matter what," Nuelken told me. "If you’re living three, four, five miles away from work, or if you’re in a food desert and you’re a mile and a half, two miles from the closest grocery store, the only realistic way for folks to get around is by using a bicycle."

Damien Smith with MobileMidlands told me that buses aren't always a great option.

"If you are unhoused or you’re working in a low income job, you know, buses can also be expensive," he explained.

MobileMidlands is a group that partners with Cola Town Bike Collective to advocate for accessible and affordable transportation.

"For lower income folks, they don’t have the access of cars," Nuelken said. "I mean, a car costs a fortune. Not just the gas, but maintenance and everything else.

To further the collective's mission, the non-profit has been renting a space for the past four years. Now, it’s trying to fundraise to buy this property on Elmwood Avenue near Gadsden Street.

"Trying to find a space that’s anywhere near as convenient for our clients is nearly impossible in Columbia," Nuelken said.

That’s because it’s close to organizations like Transitions Homeless Center, which receives bike donations regularly. CEO Craig Currey says he’s seen the impact.

"It all goes hand in hand. You need the job, you’ve gotta pay rent, and you need to be able to get to a good job," Currey said. "And that bike helps and the bike collective donating bikes to us has really helped our clients."

Currey says he's seen Transitions clients walk up to five miles one way for a job every single day. Through partnering with the bike collective, however, this commute is made easier.

The bike collective is close to it’s first $35,000 goal. After it reaches that, Nuelken says it can purchase the building and focus next on repairing it.

"This building is in dire need of updates. The whole roof is a disaster, it’s riddled with holes, insulation falling down in clumps everywhere. You can see the sky straight through the roof," he said. "So that’s our next step, is a roof, but we’ve got to address some sewage issues, electrical issues, insulation. It’s a lot but this is a fantastic location and it’s ideal for us. We’ll take our ugly little building and make it beautiful."

With help from the community, he thinks this goal is achievable.

"Having the stability and knowing that this building is about to be ours…I mean fingers crossed…is amazing," Nuelken shared.