$25 million awarded to South Carolina nonprofits through SC CARES Act program

The funds were awarded to 686 nonprofit recipients to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Administration say all $25 million available through SC CARES Act Nonprofit Relief Grant Program has been awarded to qualifying organizations.

These Nonprofit Relief Grant Program awarded grant funds to nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

To view a list of 686 recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, click here. Additional information regarding the recipients of each grant will be made available in early January, according to officials.

Officials say actual payments will occur through January 2021, based on when applicants received notification and provide payment information to receive funding.

Officials say notifications will continue throughout the day Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, to recipients of the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, and a recipient list will be posted after notifications are complete.