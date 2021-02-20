Nonprofit working with DHEC, faith leaders to educate underserved communities about COVID-19

Faith-based organizations play a crucial role in DHEC's outreach to rural and underserved communities, and a local nonprofit is helping to bridge the gap.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Faith-based organizations play a crucial role in DHEC's outreach to rural and underserved communities. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell made that point earlier this week.

One nonprofit helping the state's health agency with outreach is Hold Out the Lifeline. News 19 spoke with leaders of the organization to learn more about their work.

"We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and we work with faith-based organizations, private and public health and human service organizations to improve the overall well-being of families, individuals and children in South Carolina," said executive director Dolores Scott.

Since 1989, Hold Out the Lifeline has built relationships with faith-based communities and leaders of all denominations. These relationships help critical health information reach more of the state's underserved populations.

"You're going to find an AME church, a Methodist church or a Baptist church in the most underserved areas as it relates to health care," said Dr. Saundra Glover, a consultant for Hold Out the Lifeline.

Dr. Glover spent 30-plus years at the University of South Carolina, helping address the needs of vulnerable populations, particularly around health disparities.

Right now, Hold Out the Lifeline is in the middle of an outreach and education campaign focused on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

"Answering any questions and concerns that they may have in reference to the vaccine, in reference to the virus," said Scott. "Understanding exactly what it is and helping them to make a decision because they do have a decision to make."

They team up with DHEC to host virtual education forums, each designed around a particular denomination.

"Staying informed about the science, staying informed about the numbers, about the vaccines, about the allocation plan and making sure that information is shared with them often, that it's clear and that we are very transparent," said Glover.

Faith leaders in attendance pass along the information to their communities.

"In rural communities, underserved communities, communities of color, the pastor is looked to as a person that individuals will seek guidance if they're trying to make decisions about their lives, about their health care," said Glover.

The goal is to help eliminate existing health disparities in underserved parts of our state.

In partnership with the SC DHEC, HOTL is available to provide education and technical assistance for you and your Faith-based orginization. Please call our office at (803) 461-3201 to schedule a session for your region, district, association, and/or congregation. pic.twitter.com/b62Gdt6CFg — HoldOuttheLifeline (@hotlifeline) January 14, 2021

Scott believes that can be achieved by staying true to Hold Out the Lifeline's motto: "Each one can reach one."

"The work still continues in the sense that everybody that has heard some thing about the vaccine, something about the virus, attended one of our sessions, they're able to go back and share it with at least one person," she explained.

Scott adds, when enough vaccine doses are available, churches are ready to assist DHEC by serving as trusted vaccine distribution sites.

The next COVID-19 virtual education session for Hold Out the Lifeline is planned for Thursday evening.