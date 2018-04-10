Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Planning a trip to the happiest place on earth? You'll soon have a new way to get there!

Via Airlines, based at Sanford International Airport in Orlando, announced Thursday it is adding a nonstop flight flight to and from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The nonstop service is set to begin on December 3, and will offer flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. You can book flights now at www.flyviaair.com

“When out in the community, we are often asked about service to Orlando,” said Mike Gula,

Executive Director of Columbia Metropolitan Airport. "We welcome Via Airlines as they provide

this new air service opportunity for our travelers to the Sunshine State and are excited about

their selection of CAE as a new market."

Founded in 1997, Via Airlines is a domestic airline offering daily scheduled flights to 19 cities across the

U.S. The airline operates a fleet of 50-seat Embraer ERJ145s and 30-seat EMB-120s.

© 2018 WLTX