x
North Carolina BBQ restaurant closing its doors after being in business for more than four decades

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A nearly half-century-old Triad restaurant is closing its doors.

Kerley's BBQ announced it plans to shut down for good Saturday, July 29th, after being at its Davidson County location for 25 years and being in business for 45 years. 

The BBQ restaurant has been owned and operated by two brothers —Jack and Buddy Kerley.

The owners posted a statement following the announcement of its recent closure:

We have decided with a very heavy heart we are closing our doors Saturday at 11 a.m. and will not be opening back up! We truly hope everyone can come out before we close! We all consider everyone family and will miss everyone!!

Buddy Kerley said he doesn't plan to stop cooking; he wants to work in a church's food truck in his retirement.

