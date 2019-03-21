WILMINGTON, N.C. — A bulldog from North Carolina gets the honor of being Cadbury's newest "bunny."

The candy company held a contest recently on social media looking for a new bunny. They encouraged pet owners to use their phone to add bunny ears to whatever type of pet they had.

It worked. They got over 4,000 submissions, including dogs, a gecko, a llama, a horse, and yes, a bunny.

In the end, Henri, an English bulldog from Wilmington, North Carolina was the winner. He'll be featured in an ad that you'll see starting in April, and his owners are expected to receive a $5,000 check, according to contest rules.

Cadbury, of course, has been famous for decades for their Creme eggs that are offered up in the weeks before Easter. Their ads are just as memorable: they typically feature a bunny that makes chicken noises.