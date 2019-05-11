LUMBERTON, N.C. — The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is looking for a 13-year-old boy who escaped from a courthouse in Lumberton, North Carolina.



The juvenile escaped from Robeson County Courthouse located at 500 N. Elm Street in Lumberton at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 after appearing in court.



The juvenile who escaped is identified as Jericho W. and has been housed at the Cumberland Juvenile Detention Center since October 14. Local law enforcement has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation.



According to a Facebook post from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, officials are concerned for the safety of the juvenile and the public because of the juvenile's history with assaultive and unpredictable behavior.



Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.



