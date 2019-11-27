COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is nominating the police chief in North Charleston to be the next leader at the agency that includes state troopers.

McMaster sent a letter Wednesday nominating Reggie Burgess to take over for Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith, who the governor refused to nominate for a third term.

Burgess’ nomination must be confirmed by the state Senate when they return in January. Until then, Burgess will continue to run the North Charleston Police Department.

Burgess first started working for the city as a patrolman in 1989 and became chief in January 2018.

He takes over for Smith, who in the last few years of his tenure was accused of being a poor manager and causing morale to drop at the state Highway Patrol.