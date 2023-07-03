'North is a senior town.' North senior center serves as community outlet for the town's elderly population

The center closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened in April 2022, about two years later.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The North Senior Center has become a community space for the town's elderly population, where there are limited activities and other resources available.

"North is a senior town," said North Senior Center secretary Beverly Jamison.

Jamison has lived in the Orangeburg county town of North for fifty years.

She says growing up, the town was home to multiple grocery stores, and businesses that have since closed down.

“North used to be a thriving community," she said, “Folk from the surrounding community would come to North because all of the services that they needed were here," said Jamison.

Now she serves as secretary of the North Senior Center.

The center closed originally opened in 2012, then closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. It reopened to the public in April 2022, about two years later. Jamison says this is the only outlet in town for seniors to come together, play games, and exercise.

“A lot of us have health issues. Diabetes, overweight so this exercise helps us with those particular issues," said Jamison.

They are able to use weights and other cardio workout equipment at the center for fitness. The center is operated by about 10 volunteers. There is one volunteer working in the mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and two working in the evenings, but they are always in need of more.

“We would welcome volunteers to help us out and expand our repertoire of services."