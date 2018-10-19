Columbia, SC (WLTX) — After an extensive remodel, the Northeast branch of Richland Library officially reopened Friday morning.

The upgrades at the 7490 Parklane Rd. location feature:

+ Career Coaching Center for one-on-one assistance with resumes, job applications, career assessment or interview strategies

+ Teaching Kitchen where residents can learn culinary techniques, regional and international cuisine, and nutrition. A schedule of interactive group classes will be offered in 2019.

+ Children's area with a cozy story room and tinkering space

+ Flexible Meeting spaces community collaboration, small group discussions and more

+ Pick-Up Window for picking up holds without leaving your car

+ Outdoor seating area

+ Original public artwork by Clark Ellefson that features a map of the world that wraps around a corner of the building, and a free standing sculpture symbolizing both waves and water near the entrance. The artwork highlights the library's proximity to the International Corridor on Decker Blvd.

The upgrades to the 16,000 square-foot building were part of the more than $4 million project that was planned for the Northeast location and made possible by Richland County residents with the passage of a $59 million bond referendum back in 2013.

