Norway park could reopen next month

Norway council members will vote in April on reopening the park.

NORWAY, S.C. — Folks in Norway are excited to hear city leaders are discussing whether to reopen the town park.

"Oh yeah, we are," Richard Jamison said. "Because we're in the house all the time."

News 19 spoke with Norway mayor Tracie Clemons, who says council members will vote on the park's fate in April. It has been closed for a year.

"The Town of Norway Park is like a hub," Clemons said. "We have people everywhere to come to our park to play basketball or bring their children to play. We wanted to alleviate so many people coming to our hub and spreading the virus. That's why we shut it down for so long."

Once the park is open, there will be COVID-19 restrictions enforced, like social distancing and wearing a face mask.

"We have purchased a temperature monitor, so when they come in the park, they must take their temperatures," Clemons said.