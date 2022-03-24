Norway seeking new businesses, growth

Mayor Tracie Clemons says the town's location off Highway 321 leaves a lot of potential for growth.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Norway mayor Tracie Clemons says there's potential for growth on the horizon in town. She says leaders are working to bring new businesses, but it's been met with some challenges.

“Usually the first question that businesses ask is what is the population of your town? And the moment you tell them 400, 500, 600, it’s like the light switch just went off for them," said Clemons.

According to the U.S. Census, the town of Norway has a population of less than 400 people. Clemons says this is something that has turned a lot of businesses away from calling Norway home.

To change that reaction, the town plans to partner with the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center to get more stores to open along Highway 321. The goal is for more people to stop and see what the town has to offer.

She says the town's location leaves a lot of potential for growth.

“Highway 321 is a gold mine for the town of Norway, Neeses, North, Livingston. All of those towns on this corridor," said Clemons.

The town had its first black history parade on March 12 when they highlighted local trailblazers in different industries and fields. They are also having Vendors Day on April 2. These events are intended to help put Norway on the map.

"The key thing is exposure. Exposure. Exposure."