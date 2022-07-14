Norway wants to change how council members are elected

This ordinance must have two readings by the Orangeburg County Election Commission in order to be approved. If approved, residents will vote on it in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWAY, South Carolina — The Town of Norway is proposing to change its method of election for council members from "single member voting districts" to "at-large voting." The town has been operating under single member voting districts for 30 years.

“This method is not working for the town of Norway. It may have worked back in the 80’s, the 90’s, the early 2000’s, but right now in 2022, it is not working," said Mayor Tracie Clemons.

Clemons says this call for change comes as there have been challenges both filling council seats and people resigning from their roles prematurely.

“It could be for health issues. Whatever the reason is, they’re not staying so when you’re staying on the council for two to three months, you’re not even two thirds of the way into your term which is four years," she said.

Clemons says this new form of government would allow for broader representation to the community so residents could call any member of the council to assist with their concerns. She says this upcoming special election in September is the town's third special election in three years.

Each time, it's cost the town up to $1,000.

However, she says community members can play a role in helping to change that.

"If the citizen is for the change from single member districts to at-large, go to the polls and cast your vote and let your voice be heard," said Clemons, "if a citizen is against it, again, go to the polls, cast your vote, and let your voice be heard."