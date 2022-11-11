'We got something to live for.' Norway veterans reflect on their service this Veterans Day

Local veterans say they're hoping people will reflect on the freedoms and liberties they have as American citizens.

NORWAY, S.C. — The Town of Norway recognized local veterans at its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday.

Among the veterans who attended was Norway resident Robert Marion Tenney, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War in 1968.

“I’m feeling pretty good. This is Veterans Day. We got something to live for, amen," Tenney said.

He says for him, he's remembering others who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“A lot of them, you may forget their names, but you’ll remember their faces and what duties they do for this country," he said.

Tenney said to this day, he still battles PTSD and other mental health issues from his experiences on the battlefield.

“The VA’s got me 50% PTSD so I don’t know if my glass is half full or half empty, but I know God supplies my needs, and Jesus saved my soul, and I even had to call to preach," Tenney said.

Eddie Lee served as an E-4 corporal marine in the 1970s. He was partly inspired by his family's background in the armed forces.

“I was thankful for my dad and the legacy that he and my brothers had put before me, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," Lee said.

He's hoping people will reflect on the freedoms and liberties they have as American citizens.