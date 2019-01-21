COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 400 residents were forced out of their homes Friday after multiple gas leaks were found in the Allen Benedict Court Apartments.

Those residents are now adjusting to a new normal after spending their first weekend away from home.

Tammy Basinger, a resident, described the change as "very scary" as she coped with the uncertainty of when or if she'll be returning home.

"Only scheduled here for like four days right now," Basinger said. "I don't know if they're gonna up Tuesday morning and say, 'Oh, we have to move you to another motel or move you to somewhere else."

A Columbia hotel paid for by the Columbia Housing Authority was her first temporary home. Many of the other residents News 19 spoke with say they're on their second and even third temporary homes.

Residents say they are offered food.

Rent payments have also been paused and transportation is being arranged to get children to school, according to Basinger.

"It's not like being home, in your own home," Basinger said. "I would like to see them try to make the repairs.... If not, go ahead and shut it all the way down and put us somewhere else where we're better off.

There's currently no time frame as to how long these residents will be displaced.