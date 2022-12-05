Now's the time to register for the Kinetic Derby Day

The West Columbia derby will also feature iMAGINE STEAM festival for April 22, 2023.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's baaaack.

That's right, the West Columbia Kinetic derby and iMAGINE STEAM festival is back.

Registration is open for the event scheduled for Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10am-3pm.

The return of the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day, followed by soapbox racing, obstacle course racing, and the iMAGINE STEAM Festival on State Street throughout the day.

To register to build, race, volunteer, or be a vendor, and join in the fun, visit the site here.

The iMAGINE STEAM Festival on State will feature interactive exhibits emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) to ignite the interests of Pre-K through 12th-grade students (and their families) in STEAM subjects by giving them exposure to STEAM careers, skilled trades jobs, and education pathways.

The Kids’ Zone will host exhibition soapbox racing for the little ones.

At the bottom of the hill, a food truck rally hosts festivalgoers for a bite to eat, and West Columbia’s Interactive Art Park houses the Meeting Street Artisan Market for shopping.

The corner of Meeting and State Streets will host a giant slide. The businesses in the River District will also be open for shopping and dining.

West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said, “Kinetic Derby Day is one of my favorite events held in the city. My daughters have been racing in it since they turned eight and participated in the parade! We are excited to partner with iMAGINE this year to add a new dimension to the event with the added STEAM vendors on State Street. We hope it will draw even more people to check out West Columbia’s River District and all we have to offer.”

“The Kinetic Derby Day featuring iMAGINE STEAM Festival is unique in that it brings together business and industry partners, schools, nonprofit, and community organizations,” said Dallas Thomas, Program Coordinator for iMAGINE. “Each plays a role in capturing a student’s imagination and inspiring a passion for STEAM. We welcome involvement from any organization wishing to participate. Families, you are invited to join us in April for free. See you there!”