Nurse at SC Department of Corrections arrested for bringing in pot, meth

Her charges involve more than 28 grams of meth, 229 grams of marijuana and rolling papers that were found in her work bag.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nurse at the South Carolina Department of Corrections has been arrested for trying to bring marijuana, methamphamine and rolling papers into prison on the Fourth of July.

The nurse, Phyllis Omeka Warren, 36, who no longer works at any South Carolina Department of Corrections Instutions, worked for a private medical employment service and was contracted/assigned to work at Lee Correctional Institution according to her arrest affadavit.