Nurse at SC Department of Corrections arrested for bringing in pot, meth

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nurse at the South Carolina Department of Corrections has been arrested for trying to bring marijuana, methamphamine and rolling papers into prison on the Fourth of July.
The nurse, Phyllis Omeka Warren, 36, who no longer works at any South Carolina Department of Corrections Instutions, worked for a private medical employment service and was contracted/assigned to work at Lee Correctional Institution according to her arrest affadavit.
Warren,of Marion, is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introducing contraband into a prison.