COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a local psychiatric hospital is in custody after allegedly abusing a patient last year.

Gladies Agbaso, 55, is accused of slapping a patient in the face while working at the G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital in Columbia on May 31, 2018.

At the time, Agbaso was a certified nursing assistant at the facility.

According to an incident report, the incident was caught on surveillance video and reported to SLED.

Agbaso reportedly admitted to the act in a written statement. She was charged with abuse of vulnerable adult and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.