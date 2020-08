Officers say Ny-Karra Carroway was last seen at her foster home.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen several days ago.

Ny-Karra Carroway left a house on Swallow Avenue Friday on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after people inside the home had gone to bed. Officers say that was her foster residence.

She possibly is wearing a pink shirt and black pants.