OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is responding to a plane crash with multiple fatalities.

The scene is off of Elder Road, deputies said in a Facebook post. They also added that it was "fully involved" and said there were"secondary explosions." In a second Facebook post, the sheriff's office confirmed that multiple people had died.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens around 4:35 p.m.

Officials said air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft while it was over Oconee County. The plane was coming from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina and headed to the Tuscaloosa National Airport in Alabama, the FAA said.

Oconee deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area near the scene.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident and that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The sheriff's office is expected to provide an update at 7 p.m. regarding the crash.

