A source told The Oregonian the deputy unintentionally shot Vancouver Police Ofc. Donald Sahota at his home while investigating an armed robbery.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County Sheriff's deputy unintentionally shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver police officer as the officer was scuffling with an armed robbery suspect Saturday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports.

The Vancouver Police Department identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota.

The sheriff's office was investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area earlier that night. The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and deputies chased after them.

During the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle in the Battle Ground area and fled on foot. Citing an unidentified source, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the suspect broke into Ofc. Sahota's Battle Ground home and the two got into a scuffle.

At some point, the Clark County deputy opened fire and shot Sahota. He died at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting have yet to be detailed by law enforcement.

“My heart goes out to Officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well. His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many”, said Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain.

Ofc. Sahota had been with the Vancouver Police Department since 2014. Before that, he worked with the Gresham Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Sahota's death is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

Investigators have not said what happened to the robbery suspect.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle issued the following statement Sunday in response to Ofc. Sahota's death:

Early Sunday morning we lost a member of our police community. I am heartbroken by the loss of Officer Donald Sahota. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those he served with.

Officer Sahota joined the Vancouver Police Department in 2014. I am grateful for his commitment and service to the department, his fellow officers, and the community.

The sudden death of Officer Sahota is devastating, and we don’t have all the details of what occurred. This will be investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. It will likely be days before we know more.

I hope the community will join me as we hold Officer Sahota’s family and our law enforcement community in our thoughts and hearts. To honor Officer Sahota, all flags at City of Vancouver facilities will be lowered to half-staff.