Officer faces murder charge in shooting of Jonathan Price

A Wolfe City police officer, who officials say shot and killed a 31-year-old Black man over the weekend, has been arrested. The Texas Rangers, who are investigating the incident, said the officer's actions were not "objectionably reasonable."

Shaun Lucas faces a murder charge. He was booked into the Hunt County jail Monday and transferred to another county. Lucas is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Relatives of Jonathan Price said on Saturday night he was trying to defuse a domestic violence situation outside a Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street in Wolfe City when he was shot and killed by an officer.

The Wolfe City police officer was placed on administrative leave.

Friends and family say the argument was settled before officers even arrived.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and released information Monday night, saying that Lucas made contact with Price who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.

"Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," the Rangers said in a statement. "Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price."

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable," the Rangers said.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt posted about Price's death. He said he had spoken to the man's family.

"When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death."

Officials have not named Price, but relatives confirmed his identity to WFAA.

Friends say Price was known as a "pillar of the community."

On Monday afternoon, Merritt and relatives gathered near the site of the shooting, calling for justice and calling on the Hunt County District Attorney to issue an arrest warrant for the officer who shot Price.

"He deserves justice because he was a human citizen who was not breaking the law and he was gunned down by police officers," Merritt said.

Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas, his family said. The town has about 1,500 people.

Price's mother, Marcella Louis, was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.

"And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that," Louis said. "I just wanted to crawl over there to him."

The mother said she wasn't surprised to hear her son was trying to intervene in a fight.