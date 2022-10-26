Officer who parked on train tracks before crash was called 'incompetent' at prior police agency

As a woman recovers from being hit by a train while in a police car, 9NEWS has learned more about Officer Pablo Vazquez’s history at a previous department.

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Discipline documents reveal the troublesome performance history of the Platteville Police Department officer who parked his car on train tracks before a train crashed into it, seriously injuring a woman who was detained inside.

Officer Pablo Vazquez parked his police cruiser on train tracks when he pulled over Yareni Rios Gonzalez during a road rage investigation on Sept. 16. Gonzalez was placed in the car by a responding Fort Lupton police officer. Shortly after, a train hit the cruiser.

Gonzalez survived and is recovering at home with substantial injuries.

Discipline documents from the Federal Heights Police Department, where Vazquez worked as a sergeant, outline serious allegations of lackadaisical police work, tardiness and lack of care for safety.

“Sergeant Vazquez operates with a lack of care for his own safety and the safety of his officers,” an internal affairs report from the Federal Heights Police Department says. “...Vazquez appears to be incompetent and treats his officers harshly.”

The allegations outlined in the Federal Heights police discipline report outline poor police performance between 2019 and 2020 and are based on written statements made by fellow officers.

The report outlines numerous other allegations against Vazquez, including abuse of break time, tardiness and lack of preparedness for duty.

In 2020, a Federal Heights patrol commander recommended suspension and a demotion for Vazquez when he failed to follow a performance improvement plan.

It is unknown how Vazquez left the agency, whether through termination or resignation.

9NEWS called police chiefs in Platteville and Federal Heights to get more employment history on Vazquez, but those calls were not returned.

Based on a City of Federal Heights Facebook post, Vazquez was sworn into service in 2014 and worked for the city at least through 2020.

Platteville Chief Carl Dwyer said over email that Vazquez remains on paid leave pending the investigation into the crash by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the investigation and will determine if responding officers, including Vazquez, will face charges in the case.

Prosecutors are also reviewing if Rios Gonzalez should face charges stemming from the road rage allegations made before the train collision.

A man who called 911 claims she pulled a gun on him while on the road. An attorney for Rios Gonzalez said she feared for her life and pointed out the man who called 911 admitted to “brake checking” Gonzalez on the road.

Rios Gonzalez' mother has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for medical expenses.