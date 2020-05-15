BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a high speed chase ending on Interstate 26 that led to an officer involved shooting early Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson and Sheriff Duane Lewis, the chase began in Orangeburg County as a highway patrol officer noticed a car going 104 mph heading north bound on I-95 toward Charleston.

Williamson said the vehicle made its way onto I-26, where Berkeley County deputies joined in the pursuit. The chase ended at a rest stop near College Park Road.

Once the chase came to a halt, Sheriff Lewis said there was an exchange of gun fire between the Berkeley deputies, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the people in the car.

Lewis did confirm that one individual is dead and a second is in custody, but could not provide further details on either person.

It has not been confirmed whether the person shot was a suspect or a bystander.

Williamson and Lewis shared that officers involved in the shooting would be put on administrative leave from their respective departments during the investigation. The two say they have confirmed that no law enforcement personnel was injured in the shooting.

There were two separate accidents that law enforcement says they believe could be connected to this incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now leading the investigation.