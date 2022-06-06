Officer Tommy Norman back to work, 77 days following heart attack

Seventy-seven days following his heart attack, North Little Rock Officer Tommy Norman announced Monday he is heading back to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Officer Tommy Norman announced Monday he is back to work following his heart attack in March.

"In the words of Michael Jordan, 'I’m back,'" Norman wrote on Facebook.

Seventy-seven days following his heart attack, Norman posted a photo holding a sign that read "Back on the beat.. with a new heartbeat," followed by today's date.

"I’m back in uniform (that fits a little looser after losing 25lbs) and back in the community doing what I was born to do! On March 20th I was knocking on heavens door, but God spared me and Alyssa made it clear “not today Dad” There’s more work to be done! Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers during my health crisis, helping me get to this point."

In the words of Michael Jordan, “I’m back”. This is a milestone type of day! Seventy seven days after suffering a... Posted by Officer Tommy M Norman on Monday, June 6, 2022

When he spoke to us shortly after the heart attack, he said he began feeling pain in his left arm and chest but went to work. But by the time he got home he felt he had to go to the hospital.

"The cardiologist came in a few hours later and told me I had suffered a major heart attack with up to 95% blockage in my heart," he said.

Following the heart attack in March, Norman had surgery to put another stent in to help blood flow to his heart.

Congratulations, Officer Norman!