KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — A seven-year-old girl has been found safe after she went missing on a beach in Kiawah Island near Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department was actively searching the shore and waterways near Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island for the missing child. Local media outlets report the child went missing around 1 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter and marine patrol searched for the juvenile, who was last seen in or near the water.

US Coast Guard and Kiawah personnel assisted with the effort. Ground crews also canvased the area in a coordinated effort.